Former 'Baywatch' Star Reported Scott Baio for Sexual Abuse

Former Baywatch actress Nicole Eggert filed a police report against her former Charles in Charge costar, Scott Baio. Eggert claims he "molested" her when she was 17 years old, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The specific allegation being made against Baio has not been released publicly.

Eggert's attorney Lisa Bloom said her client is complying with Los Angeles authorities who are currently investigating her filing and corroborating with her witness, Alexander Polinsky. "Yesterday, Nicole Eggert and I met with two police detectives from the sexual assault unit at my law firm ... Nicole answered all of their questions for over an hour and told her story of sexual abuse by Scott Baio when she was a minor."

According to Eggert's manager David Weintraub, the actress hadn't alerted authorities because she wasn't sure what the statute of limitations was. "It's been a very emotional and hard time for Nicole because her credibility and her truth has been questioned," Weintraub said. "She's never had to defend what she's saying so much. Meeting with the police was a groundbreaking moment because Alexander Polinsky also gave his statement."

In a lengthy Facebook Live video rebuttal, Baio denied that Eggert was underage when they had sex.



A rep for Baio told TMZ in response to the police report, "We've been demanding since last year that Nicole Eggert bring her story to the authorities. It's good that she finally has, even if it's part of a publicity campaign. Perhaps she can explain to them her ever-changing story."