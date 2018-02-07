New 'Jessica Jones' Trailer Explores Tormented Hero's Origin Story

Kristen Ritter tries to determine the origins of her superpowers in the tense new trailer for the Netflix series Marvel's Jessica Jones. The show's second season will be available on Netflix on International Women's Day, March 8th, 2018.

At the start of the show's second season, Ritter's character is pounding whiskey shots while mulling over gruesome memories of her family dying in a car accident. After the crash, she believes she was carted away and used for medical experiments, which resulted in her developing superpowers.

She resolves to find out what happened to her – discovering on the way that others like her were created at the same science lab – and to confront her tormenter. "It takes a monster to stop a monster," she says. Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Runaway" soundtracks the clip.

Marvel's Jessica Jones debuted in 2015. "It's a psychological thriller first, and a superhero show second," Ritter told Rolling Stone. "It's exactly the kind of female-led show I'd watch. And I kick a lot of ass without having to wear a leotard."