MTV VMAs Will Return to New York City

The MTV Video Music Awards will return to New York City, airing live from Radio City Music Hall on August 20th.

MTV, MSG Live and the New York City Mayor's Office marked the announcement with a symbolic "moon landing" that took place outside Radio City. The stretch of Avenue of the Americas outside the venue was also renamed "VMA Way."

"New York City's creative energy has always fueled those who live and work here," said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. "This is where music, film, and art collide and where the Video Music Awards were born. There is no better place to host the MTV VMAs than in New York City at one of the most iconic venues in the world."

Radio City Music Hall hosted the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards in 1984. This year's show marks the 12th time the VMAS have been held at the iconic venue, and the 17th time they've taken place in New York City. Over the past three decades, the VMAs have ping-ponged between NYC and Los Angeles, except for two years in Miami (2004 and 2005) and the one year in Las Vegas (2007).

A host and nominees for the 2018 Video Music Awards have yet to be announced. Katy Perry helmed last year's show, where Kendrick Lamar won Video of the Year for "Humble" and Ed Sheeran won Artist of the Year.