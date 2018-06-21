MTV Plots 'Real World,' 'Daria' Reboots

MTV plans to revamp and reboot a slew of classic shows including The Real World and Daria as part of the launch of its new production unit, MTV Studios.

MTV Studios' initial lineup also includes an updated version of the reality make over show Made and a live-action remake of the animated sci-fi show Aeon Flux. The studio also announced two new programs: The Valley (working title), is a "coming of age docu-series" about a group of friends growing up in the border town of Nogales, Arizona, and MTV's Straight Up Ghosted, a show about young people trying to "reconnect with lost friends, lovers and family members and confront them about why they have been ghosted."

For its reboot of Daria, MTV Studios announced that the show would tentatively be titled Daria and Jodie to reflect its new focus not just on the original eponymous heroine, but also her friend Jodie Landon. Per a description of the show, "These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race."

It's unclear if Daria and Jodie will be a full reimagining of the original series set at Lawndale High, or if it will catch up with Daria and Jodie in college or young adult life. Daria and Jodie will be helmed by Grace Edwards, who has written for Inside Amy Schumer, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and more.

Meanwhile, Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf, Criminal Minds) and Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead, Fear the Working Dead) will oversee the live-action revival of Aeon Flux. The show will follow the titular assassin as she "teams up with a group of biohacking rebels in the not too distant dystopian future to battle a brutally repressive regime and save humanity."

MTV Studios didn't offer too many details about the new versions of The Real World and Made, though it suggested both shows would be revamped with the prevalence of social media in mind. The studio promised the new version of Made would chronicle "real life reinventions" in the age of "2D Instagram transformations." And of The Real World, MTV Studios said the new show "strips away the polarization and cold anonymity of social media, the din of the 24-hour news cycle, and the facades of the Insta-famous culture to find out what happens when seven strangers are picked to live in a house stop being polite and start getting real.'"