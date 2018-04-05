Watch Mike Myers Revive Dr. Evil as Ex-Trump Staffer on 'Fallon'

Mike Myers revived Dr. Evil on The Tonight Show Wednesday for a sketch in which Jimmy Fallon chatted with the Austin Powers villain about his recent firing from President Donald Trump's administration.

In the bit, Dr. Evil said he was originally brought to the White House to serve as Secretary of Evil, though Steve Bannon ultimately got the job. Instead, the bald mastermind worked as an "ideas man," taking credit for Trump's most nefarious plans, including the proposed border wall and space army. However, the one thing Dr. Evil insisted he was not behind was Trump's decision to end DACA and potentially deport Dreamers. "Even I have my limits," Dr. Evil cracked. "I'm evil, but I'm not a monster."

Dr. Evil also spoke about his co-workers, including Housing Secretary Ben Carson and Trump's aide/son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He said he got to know Donald Trump, Jr. as well, joking, "That guy is creepy AF. He looks like he's missing a facial feature, you just don't know which one."

Since being fired from the Trump administration, Dr. Evil said he'd begun concocting his next diabolical plot: A run for the presidency in 2020, complete with the slogan, "Make the World Evil Again." Dr. Evil added that he'd already found the perfect running mate, the only person "more hated right now than Donald Trump": Mark Zuckerberg.