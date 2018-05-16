Mike Judge Taps George Clinton for 'Tales From the Tour Bus' Season Two

Mike Judge recruited Parliament-Funkadelic leader George Clinton as a consulting producer for the funk-themed second season of animated Cinemax series Tales From the Tour Bus. The Silicon Valley creator will collect road stories involving Clinton, James Brown and "Bootsy" Collins for the new installment, set to premiere later in 2018.

The funk-heavy season follows a twangy debut installment from 2017, which chronicled the history of country music. The eight-episode batch utilized interviews with former bandmates, friends and associates to recount wild adventures involving Johnny Paycheck, Jerry Lee Lewis, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Billy Joe Shaver, Waylon Jennings and Blaze Foley.

Judge, who rose to fame in the animation field as creator of both Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill, narrates and executive produces the acclaimed series. Executive producers Glen Zipper and Sean Stuart will return for Season Two; filmmaker/music critic Nelson George will join as a consulting producer, with writer Mark Monroe as co-executive producer.

Last year, Judge detailed his creative headspace to Rolling Stone, noting that he approaches the show "less like a history lesson and trying to find the crazy, funny stories that haven't always been out there." He added, "A lot of country-music documentary stuff that's been on TNN and CMT has been very polite. But a lot of the stories I've heard are more gnarly than Mötley Crüe stories."