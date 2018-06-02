Watch Michelle Wolf Tackle Roseanne Barr Tweet in 'The Break' Clip

Michelle Wolf tackled Roseanne Barr's infamous tweet and examined the double standard of "offensive jokes" in a clip from the comedian's upcoming episode of The Break, which arrives on Netflix on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the revived Roseanne was canceled after its star tweeted that Obama aide Valerie Jarrett was a cross between "Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes."

"It's not a joke, it's barely a tweet," Wolf said of the tweet. "Her excuse for tweeting it was bad. You got to get better at one of those, Roseanne!."

Barr excused her tweet as a side effect of Ambien and an unawareness that Jarrett was African-American. However, Wolf pointed out that Barr has a history of racially inflammatory behavior, including a controversial 2009 photo where Barr dressed up as Adolf Hitler to bake gingerbread men cookies.

"Everyone's been saying it's so brave of ABC to cancel their hit show, but the bold move was actually putting this lady Hitler chef back on the air in the first place," Wolf said. "So kudos to ABC, it takes a lot of courage to fire someone after they've been openly racist for the thousandth time."

Following the cancellation of Roseanne, President Trump and the White House wondered why Barr's series was cancelled while Samantha Bee – who called Ivanka Trump a "feckless cunt," forcing the Full Frontal to apologize – and Bill Maher – who compared the president to an orangutan on Real Time – were able to keep their shows after controversial comments.

"People keep saying that Roseanne is being held to a double standard because she got fired for her tweet while despicable people like Bill Maher and Sam Bee and me get away with making 'offensive jokes' all the time," Wolf noted.

"You're right. It is a double standard. So let's even the playing field. How about we enslave all white people for a couple hundred years and even after they're not slaves anymore, still hold them down in society, devalue their existence by comparing them to animals, never apologize, never really make it right, and then after that there will be no more double standards and everyone will get fired for everything they say."