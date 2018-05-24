Michelle Wolf Nails Parody of Netflix's 'Strong Female Lead'

Michelle Wolf teased her new Netflix show The Break with a hilarious trailer for a fake film, Featuring a Strong Female Lead: The Movie, which skewers Hollywood tropes and the streaming service's algorithm-based recommendations.

Related The Comedy Tornado: Why Michelle Wolf Is Late-Night's Lady of Not Nice "The more confident I am, the more daring I am," says the comedian ahead of hosting the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner

In the clip, Wolf plays Cassandra Flex, the stereotypical fast-talking, no-nonsense business woman who never balks on a deal ("I never sweat, I win"), never sleeps ("I don't sleep, I win") and never spills red wine on her white pantsuit ("I don't spill, I win"). Though it's unclear exactly what field Cassandra works in, she finds herself simultaneously taking on the Russian mob, the CIA and the gun lobby, all while under indictment.

Cassandra proves her feistiness by letting down her fiery red hair – "It's a reflection of my fiery personality," she deadpans – and shows she has a heart when she adopts a grown black man. After the trailer's narrator admits that Cassandra was originally written for a man, then changed with the find-and-replace function, she's diagnosed with testicular cancer. However, she coolly tells the doctor, "I'll beat it, I'll beat it and I won't tell anyone."

Wolf previously served as a correspondent on The Daily Show, a writer and periodic performer on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and in 2017, she released her first stand-up special, Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady. In April, Wolf headlined the White House Correspondents' Dinner, garnering both praise and criticism for roasting the Trump administration, news networks and both Republicans and Democrats.

The Break with Michelle Wolf is set to premiere May 27th on Netflix. The weekly variety show will feature sketches, live comedy and in-studio guests.

