Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' Book to Become TV Series

Michael Wolff's explosive account of the Trump White House, Fire and Fury, will soon be a television series.

Endeavor Content purchased the book's rights for seven figures, the Hollywood Reporter reports. The series will focus on the tumultuous early days of the Trump administration. Endeavor is shopping the project to networks. Wolff will serve as an executive producer. No other talent – actors, screenwriters, directors or producers – have been announced.

Fire and Fury is currently Number One on the New York Times' Best Sellers List – despite (and perhaps assisted by) President Trump's threats of legal action. The book also became the fastest-selling nonfiction book in publisher Henry Holt's 150-year history.

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House paints an unflattering portrait of the Trump administration from Election Day through the First 100 Days, with former advisor Steve Bannon, "Jarvanka" and the president among Wolff's targets. Wolff spoke to hundreds of people involved in the Trump administration and had unprecedented access to the White House during Trump's first few months as president.