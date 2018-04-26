'SNL's Michael Che, Colin Jost to Host 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

Michael Che and Colin Jost will serve as hosts at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, Deadline reports. The duo is known for helming the popular Saturday Night Live segment "Weekend Update."

"We're proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that's a real fact," Che and Jost said in a joint statement accompanying the announcement.

They won't be the only Saturday Night Live affiliates at this year's Primetime Emmys ceremony. NBC also tapped SNL creator Lorne Michaels to executive-produce the awards show – which he previously oversaw in 1988 – and other SNL cast members will also show up to contribute additional comic firepower.

Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, said that "with Colin and Michael in the driver's seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time."

The Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will air Monday, September 17th at 8 p.m. The nominations will be announced Thursday, July 12th.