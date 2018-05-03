Meek Mill, Jay-Z Announce Docuseries on Flaws in Criminal Justice System

In the first weeks as a free man, rapper Meek Mill announced he is working with his mentor, advocate and now executive producer, Jay-Z, on six-part Amazon docuseries, Deadline reports. Set for a 2019 release, the series will use Mill's personal experiences in prison and excessive legal battle to probe the deeper, engrained flaws of the U.S. criminal justice system.

The rapper, born Robert Rihmeek Williams was incarcerated in November for violating probation from a prior conviction. His prison sentence became a linchpin for conversation about justice reform, galvanizing the hip-hop community and beyond to publicly speak about problems that Williams' case touched on, such as racism, unfair probation practices, wrongful convictions and alleged police misconduct.

The as-yet-untitled docuseries will also examine the rapper's traumatic childhood, the massive groundswell of support his case garnered and his life after prison. Investigative journalist Paul Solotaroff, who wrote the Rolling Stone feature about Meek Mill, and documentarian Isaac Solotaroff will also be involved in the series.

In March, Solotaroff asked the rapper if his fraught experience made him feel indebted to others who'd been wrongfully incarcerated. "I feel like I'm indebted to the people who have been wrongly accused," the rapper said. "The injustice and the mistakes, and the errors of the system that put some of these men and women in these positions. A lot of people are mentally stable and they knew what they were doing and they made very bad choices that put them in bad situations. But we all make bad choices sometimes."