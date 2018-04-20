'Mean Girls' Musical: Watch 'I'd Rather Be Me' Performance on 'Fallon'

Tina Fey introduced an exhilarating performance of "I'd Rather Be Me," a song from her ongoing Mean Girls Broadway musical, on Thursday's Tonight Show.

Related 'Mean Girls' 10 Years Later: Where Are They Now? In honor of the teen comedy's aluminum anniversary, we check in to see what the film's stars have been up to over the past decade

Cast member Barrett Wilbert Weed, who plays Janis in the production, offered an emo edge to the arena-rock-styled number, venting about the drama of high school life over surging violins and guitars. "So your best friend screwed you over, acted nice when she not nice/ Well, I have some advice 'cause it's happened to me twice," she belted. "Here's my secret strategy – it always works because/ The world doesn't end – it just feels like it does/ So raise your right finger and solemnly swear/ 'Whatever they say about me, I don't care.'"

"I'd Rather Be Me" appears on the Mean Girls cast soundtrack, which is out digitally May 18th and physically June 15th. Fey wrote the book for the musical, adapted from her 2004 film comedy of the same name. Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond, wrote music for the show, which premiered in October 2017 before opening Broadway previews in March and officially launching on April 8th.

Fey discussed the show's "emotional" opening night during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. "I kept saying I felt like it was my wedding because my whole family was there and my best friend from high school. Everyone was so meaningful to me, all my friends came. I sat between Martin Short and Andrea Martin, comedy idols of mine, watching this thing we did. Also it was really funny because I could tell by the way they were laughing at certain jokes, 'Oh, they've never seen the movie.'"