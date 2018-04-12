Martin Scorsese to Direct Netflix Special on 'SCTV'

Netflix continues to score new comedy specials attached to big names. The streaming service announced that Martin Scorsese will direct an upcoming special about ­the sketch comedy show, Second City Television.

SCTV aired from 1976 though 1984 in Canada; during several of those years, it also ran on NBC in the U.S. The show was nominated for more than a dozen Emmys, and it won the award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety, Music or Comedy Program in both 1982 and 1983. Harold Ramis was heavily involved with SCTV before making Animal House, and Martin Short also worked on the show before joining the cast of Saturday Night Live.

Scorsese's special promises to explore the "enduring legacy" of SCTV, much like documentaries Scorsese has directed on George Harrison and the blues. The famous director will also convene a reunion of key SCTV cast members – Short along with Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara and Dave Thomas – for an event moderated by Jimmy Kimmel that will be part of the special.

Scorsese's latest project does not yet have a title or a release date. His last feature film, Silence, came out in 2016.