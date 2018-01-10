Margot Robbie Met Ellen, Obama During Embarrassing Honeymoon Encounter

Margot Robbie's first encounter with Ellen DeGeneres was unexpected and mortifying for her husband, producer Tom Ackerley, but the chance meeting in Tahiti is still Robbie's "favorite story ever."

On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres requested that Robbie tell the audience how the two women first met, and the I, Tonya star kindly obliged.



"I'm scared because my husband's going to kill me for telling this story, but it's my favorite story ever and it's the story of how Ellen and I met," Robbie said as a disclaimer, setting the scene for the chain of unusual events that unfolded last year.

The actress described how she and Ackerley were on their honeymoon last year in Tahiti and had spent four days in what she called a "Robinson Crusoe"-esque shack, cut off from other people and amenities. For the last few days of the honeymoon, however, the pair indulged in a stay at a luxury hotel.

"We get there but it's raining, and we're like – oh, we by the way, look disgusting because we hadn't seen our reflection for four days," she said, explaining that they asked the people at the resort what there was to do when it was raining. They were told there was a spa and a gym they could try out.

"We get changed to go to the gym and Tom puts on these shorts that are like, his oldest gym shorts, and they're tiny," Robbie said, noting that Ackerley would easily flash unsuspecting bystanders while riding stationary bikes with those shorts. "I was like, 'Babe, you cannot wear those shorts … I can see everything.'"

"And he was like, 'Oh, c'mon. Who are we going go to run into?'"

Turns out, the newlyweds ran into not just DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, but also the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, who happened to be at the resort writing his book.

The "starstruck" pair introduced themselves, and the small group spent the remainder of the afternoon working out together in what Robbie called a "stretching class" that further flustered her husband. By the very end of the class, Ackerley, Robbie said, had done everything humanly possible not to expose and embarrass himself in front of their famous fellow gym-goers, including doing lunges with his "legs crossed."

It was at that point that DeGeneres looked over at Ackerley, who had a towel over his crotch while doing the final stretch of the class, and said, "Boy, those were the wrong shorts to wear today."

Watch the clip above and see how the rest of Robbie and DeGeneres' Tahiti rendezvous panned out.