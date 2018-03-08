Malala Talks to David Letterman About Girls' Education, Fighting Extremism

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai will appear on the next episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. In honor of International Women's Day, a preview clip shows the 20-year-old activist discussing gender equality with the late-night talk show legend.

The clip opens with Letterman asking Yousafzai about what would have happened if she had not survived the Taliban's assassination attempt against her in retaliation to her activism in her home country, Pakistan.

"I would hope that many people would have stood up and stood up against extremists, against not just the extremists, not just the people, but against the ideology," she answers frankly. "Because that's what we have to fight against: the ideology that exists there that does not accept women as equal to men [and] that does not accept women to have the right to education."

From there, she expounds on how the cause of fighting for equal education for men and women is a global one that reaches even farther than Pakistan. "The governments need to invest more money into education. Business people, everyone who is part of society, they need to start thinking about investing in girls and their education. We just need an ambition and an intention. What to do is then easy."

Yousafzai is the latest in an impressive guest lineup on Letterman's Netflix series. Barack Obama and George Clooney were the first two to sit down with the host. The rest of the first season will include interviews with Tina Fey, Jay-Z and Howard Stern. Episodes have been airing once every month.