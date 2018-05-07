'Luke Cage': Bulletproof Superhero Faces New Villain in Season Two Trailer

Mike Colter's bulletproof superhero stares down a formidable rival in the intense Season Two trailer for Marvel's Luke Cage.

The equally unshakable John McIver/Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir) serves up Harlem's hero with a hand-to-hand ass-kicking, leaving a disoriented Cage spitting blood in his bathroom sink. "He hurt you – you're not invulnerable, Luke," Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) reminds the rattled protagonist. But Cage is determined to exact revenge: "I gotta find him."

Elsewhere in the action-heavy clip – which includes cameos from blues-rocker Gary Clark Jr. and sports analyst Stephen A. Smith – Cage's father (late actor Reg E. Cathey) warns his son of the potential dangers ahead. "The darkness that you deal with every day – it can consume you whole if you let it," he says. "Don't let it."

Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi and Gabrielle Dennis also star in the show's 13-episode Season Two, which premieres June 22nd on Netflix.