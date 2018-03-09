Watch Kurt Vile Play Carrie Brownstein's Home Roadie on 'Portlandia'

Kurt Vile takes a side gig as Carrie Brownstein's literal in-house roadie in a sketch from Portlandia's ongoing eighth and final season.

The clip opens with Fred Armisen presenting to Brownstein a ridiculously elaborate birthday gift: a music-themed transformation of their house, including rock memorabilia, a Chrissie Hynde mural, a Marshall stack refrigerator and a disgusting, venue-styled bathroom. "I kinda put some toilet paper all over the place, just to make it have that feeling," says Armisen.

Vile pops up toward the end: opening Brownstein's beer, handing her a setlist and making use of the venue toilet. "Alright, I gotta take a dump," he interjects, handing Brownstein his guitar.

In keeping with tradition, several prominent rock stars have made guest spots this season, which launched in January. Henry Rollins, former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty appeared in the premiere episode as roommates of Armisen's raging punk character, Spyke.

Vile and fellow indie-rocker Courtney Barnett released a collaborative LP, Lotta Sea Lice, last year.