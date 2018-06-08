'Kidding' Trailer: See Jim Carrey as Melancholy Kids TV Star

Jim Carrey's Mr. Pickles TV show character may impart encouraging, happy words of wisdom for his child audience, but behind the scenes his life is falling apart in the first trailer for Showtime's dark comedy, Kidding. The 10-episode series premieres on September 9th.

The clip opens with Carrey's character Jeff portraying Mr. Pickles for a live audience of captivated kids. "It's the part of you that no one can see, but you know it's there and I do, too," he says. "That's the part of you that no one can take away, 'cause that's the part that's really you. You see, the stuff I like about you isn't the stuff on the outside. What I like about you is the other stuff, the inside stuff."

Meanwhile, Jeff's personal life is falling apart, as the clip shows him trying to cope with heartbreak while balancing "his brand."

This is Carrey's first TV series-regular role since In Living Color. Kidding also reunites the actor with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind writer-director Michel Gondry, who will helm the series. Catherine Keener, Judy Greer and Frank Langella costar.