Kathy Griffin Makes TV Comeback as Kellyanne Conway on 'President Show'

Controversy-plagued comedian embarks on spring tour, including sold-out Carnegie Hall gig

Kathy Griffin imitated Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway on 'The President Show' in a sketch where she defended "the worst people in history."

Kathy Griffin made her television comeback on Tuesday's episode of The President Show, portraying President Trump's former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as a shallow, blood-drinking "lady vampire." In the segment, Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) challenged Griffin's Conway to defend "the worst people in history," a task she gleefully accomplished.

"At the end of the day, [Jeffrey Dahmer] is just a foodie," she said of the cannibal-serial killer. "A salt-of-the-earth, a flesh-of-the-human kind of guy. And our workforce could use more Americans with that kind of appetite for life.” She described Charles Manson as a "real family man" and O.J. Simpson as a "hand glove model and a real lady killer" – but she wouldn't dignify "Hillary Clinton" with a response. "How dare you?" she fired back. "I have morals."

"Trump" introduced "Conway" as "the lone survivor" of the "Bowling Green massacre," a non-existent tragedy that the counselor referenced during multiple interviews in early 2017. Elsewhere in the sketch, "Conway" added that she'd been "drinking blood to maintain [her] youth."

The bit appeared during The President Show's telethon episode, the "Make America Great-A-Thon," which, per Vanity Fair, touted fake causes like the "Trump Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research and Golf Course Development." 

Griffin stirred controversy last fall after appearing in a photo shoot holding a bloody model of Trump's decapitated head. The comedian – who was fired from her co-hosting spot on CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast over the stunt – recently announced a stand-up tour for May and June, including a sold-out date at New York City's Carnegie Hall.