Jordan Peele Preps New Sci-Fi Anthology Series for YouTube

Co-creators Jordan Peele (Get Out, Key & Peele) and former Key & Peele writer Charlie Sanders have teamed up for the comedic sci-fi anthology Weird City, which will debut on YouTube Premium.

Weird City is set in the not-too-distant future metropolis called Weird. Each half-hour episode is described as "an exploration of issues that pertains to present day life, stories that could only be told now through the prism of sci-fi and comedy."

Peele and Sanders are also cowriters. They additionally serve as executive producers alongside Adam Bernstein, who will direct the first two episodes. Jose Molina is also an executive producer and the showrunner.

"Writer/creator Charlie Sanders and I collaborated on some Key & Peele sketches that took on everything from the ‘Black Republicans’ to ‘Continental Breakfasts’ to ‘Family Matters’,” Peele said in a statement. “Now, with YouTube we present a series of comedy driven twisted-ass science fiction stories that take place in a world close to ours but just a little bit off.” The six-episode Weird City is set to premiere on YouTube Premium in 2019.

Another one of Peele's productions will be released this summer. Peele co-produced the film BlacKkKlansman alongside director Spike Lee. The film hits theaters on August 10th. He is also the executive producer of the Tracy Morgan-starring TBS comedy, The Last O.G., which just finished its first season.