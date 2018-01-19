Joel McHale Preps New Netflix Comedy Series

Community star and former host of The Soup, Joel McHale, will return to topical, satirical comedy with his new Netflix series, The Joel McHale Show. The weekly, half-hour show – which launches globally on Sunday, February 18th – will feature sketches, celebrity guest spots and video clips spanning TV, sports, politics and celebrity culture.

The program reunites McHale with several other alumni from The Soup, the long-running E! series he hosted from July 2004 to December 2015. Brad Stevens, K.P. Anderson and Boyd Vico will executive produce alongside McHale, Jessie Henderson (Snatched, The Heat) and comedy giant Paul Feig (Ghostbusters, The Office, Freaks and Geeks).

Season One of The Joel McHale Show will include 13 episodes, premiering on Sundays.

McHale broke the news of his show with a goofy teaser clip. "Welcome to the reveal of my new set," he tells the camera, pushing back a green curtain to showcase a green screen. "Netflix is out of money," he cracks. "They're gonna put spaceships up there, right?"