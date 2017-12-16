See Jodie Foster Reprise 'Silence of the Lambs' Role in 'Colbert' Sketch

Jodie Foster reprised her iconic, Oscar-winning Silence of the Lambs role in a Late Show sketch about investigating Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

For the spoof, Foster once again portrayed FBI agent Clarice Starling, with Stephen Colbert filling in for Anthony Hopkins in the Hannibal Lecter role. However, instead of asking the murderer for help in catching a serial killer, Starling instead seek's Lecter's assistance in Robert Mueller's investigation.

Lecter first probes Starling on her "worst memory of the election" and other Trump characteristics before the FBI agent lists the mountain of evidence the Mueller investigation has collected on the president: "The 12 indictments against Manafort and Gates, sir. Flynn pleading guilty. The Kremlin intermediaries reaching out to the Trump campaign. Unreported meetings with the Russian ambassador. The meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer. Messages between Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks. Trump calling on Russia to find Clinton's missing emails."

Starling then asks if she can join Lecter in his cell because "it seems safer in there than it does out here." "You know I eat people, right? It's sort of my thing," Lecter admits before Starling offers up a kidney.