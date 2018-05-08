Jimmy Kimmel Uses Chalkboard to Grasp Rudy Giuliani's Bizarre Interviews

Jimmy Kimmel attempted to dissect statements made over the weekend by President Trump's lawyer and former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, on Monday.

Giuliani has been making contradictory remarks since he told Sean Hannity last week that Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen the $130,000 paid to silence Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

Over the weekend, Giuliani seemingly tried to do damage control in a series of wild-eyed appearances, but his statements instead made him appear confused. After Kimmel shared clips from Giuliani's interview with George Stephanopoulos, he brought out a chalkboard to decipher the lawyer's word salads that were written on the board, but "I could go over it two dozen more times, it wouldn't make any difference," Kimmel quipped.

Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani to confirm Giuliani's statement that Trump knew about the payment after the campaign. "Can't say that. At some point, yes, but it could have been recently. It could have been a while back," Giuliani said. "Those are the facts that we're still working on and that, you know, may be in a little bit of dispute. This is more rumor than it is anything else."

When Stephanopoulos called Giuliani out about being the person to state as fact that Trump knew about the payment, Giuliani stumbled through his response. "Well, maybe I did," he stammered. "But right now, I'm at the point where I'm learning. And I can't prove that. I can just say it's rumored. I can prove it's rumor. But I can't prove it's fact."

Kimmel gave his humorous take on what Trump and Giuliani might be trying to do. "I think I know what's going on here," the host joked. "I think the strategy right now is to put someone out there who's even nuttier than Trump to make him look normal by comparison."