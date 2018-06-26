Jimmy Fallon Responds to Donald Trump's 'Be a Man' Tweet

Jimmy Fallon addressed President Trump's recent tweet criticizing the host during his opening monologue on The Tonight Show Monday. On Sunday, Trump tweeted that Fallon should "be a man" after Fallon expressed regret for his 2016 interview where he ruffled Trump's hair.

Related The Year in TV: How Late-Night Hosts Became the Resistance 2017 was the year that Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel finally came into their own – and talk shows became the frontlines for political accountability

The pair's back-and-forth comments refer to Trump's appearance on The Tonight Show two years ago when Fallon tussled the then-Republican presidential nominee's hair, which drew criticism for seeming to "normalize" Trump.



"I made a mistake," Fallon recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sorry I made anyone mad. And looking back, I would do it differently." Trump then responded by tweeting his disapproval of Fallon on Sunday.

"@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous "hair show" with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have 'humanized' me-he is taking heat," Trump tweeted. "He called & said 'monster ratings.' Be a man Jimmy!"

"As you may have heard, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter," Fallon said during his monologue. "So Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working."

The host said he was initially going to tweet back at the president, but then thought he had more important things to do before quipping, "Then I thought, wait, shouldn't he have more important things to do? He's the president of the United States."

During the show, Fallon also directly addressed the contents of Trump's tweet. "First of all, I've never called this human in my life. I don't have his number, I don't want his number," he continued. "And monster ratings? I've never said 'monster ratings.' I don't know what he's talking about."



Fallon added that following Trump's tweet, he made a donation in the president's name to the Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a non-profit organization that provides legal services to immigrants.