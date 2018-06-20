Jerry Seinfeld previewed the upcoming 10th season of his Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with a trailer featuring upcoming guests Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Brian Regan, Neal Brennan and the late Jerry Lewis.

Related 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time From old-school nightclub veterans to alt-comedy legends, Patton Oswalt to Pryor, our picks for the greatest to ever grab a mic

Matthew Broderick helps open the clip, playing a car-and-coffee scientist in a vintage-style intro. "This year, practically everyone is coming out with brand new, even longer, more complicated shows," Seinfeld says, as Broderick studies a coffee-making vehicle.

"Don't you have enough to keep track of without trying to remember who's a wizard, who's a machine, who's a zombie? We at Comedians at Cars Getting Coffee think your time is valuable. Our average episode is only 14 minutes long. Unlike our competitors, we're not trying to take you away from all you have to do. We think your life is pretty good."

Seinfeld then cuts to a montage distilling the "entire new season" – which premieres on July 6th – into 93 seconds. At various points in the clip, Chappelle scopes out a "badass" car, Galifianakis listens to Seinfeld talk about the "underestimated ordinary world," Baldwin references "naked Twister" and the host rides a horse. The Seinfeld creator ends the trailer with a fittingly no-bullshit tagline: "No royalty, no robots, no costumes."