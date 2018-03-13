James Corden tried to one-up Ava DuVernay on Monday's The Late Late Show, with a "4D" version of A Wrinkle in Time for unsuspecting moviegoers. Half-way through a screening of the movie, Corden's face was projected onto the big screen.

Related 'A Wrinkle in Time' Is One Magnificently Weird, Messy Blockbuster Ava DuVernay's singular take on Madeline L'Engle's beloved book is inclusive, empathetic, visually sumptuous – and all over the place

"Hello. You are probably wondering what happened to the movie you were watching, A Wrinkle in Time," he said on the movie screen. "But what you don't know is that tonight, you have purchased a ticket to the future."



Corden walked out from behind a curtain and welcomed Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey) and main character Meg (Storm Reid) to the front of the theater, where they proceeded to act out scenes from the film. (Chris Pine also made a cameo as a cardboard cutout.)

"It's so weird being in a theater and not giving away cars or anything," Winfrey quipped during an Office-style confessional at one point. "I'm not used to that."

Corden provided his own sound effects, using everything from a large piece of sheet metal for thunder, a leaf blower for a storm and an ominous "dun dun dun" to signal a scary scene. "It's just a play. It's like a bad school play, but with adults," Kaling said during a confessional. "James really breaks stereotypes. Usually, British accents make people sound smarter, but with James, that's definitely not the case."

"I'm immensely proud of the cast of A Wrinkle in Time, you know? The movie was good. But this is just better," Corden said. "I think if Ava DuVernay were here I think she'd say, 'Wow. I'm glad I made the film so this could happen.'"