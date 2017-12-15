See James Corden, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron Stage 'Guys and Dolls,' 'Fame'

James Corden enlisted Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya for his latest installment of "Crosswalk the Musical" on Thursday's Late Late Show. The three guests – who star in The Greatest Showman, the upcoming film musical about circus pioneer P.T. Barnum – joined the host for a special New York City edition, performing highlights from On the Town, Guys and Dolls and Fame.

Corden reprised his role as an overbearing, idiotic theater troupe leader, guiding his cast through songs staged at a traffic light outside Ed Sullivan Theater. "It was only a matter of time before Broadway came calling," he says to open the segment. Jackman tells the cameras he's "always admired what James has done on the crosswalk," adding, "I have a feeling, with my input, we can really take this thing to the next level."

But the duo's relationship quickly sours as Corden attempts to assert himself as the real "greatest showman." He repeatedly refers to Jackman as "Huge" and blatantly insults his work, building to a scene where Jackman takes a swing at the host.

Throughout the drama, the group proceeds with their makeshift musical. Corden, Jackman and Efron, dressed as sailors, first perform "New York, New York" from On the Town, visibly irritating nearby drivers. "Did you hear those car horns?" Corden asks afterward. "That's a standing ovation." They follow with "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" from Guys and Dolls, "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman (with Jackman dressed as a ringmaster and Corden as a bearded lady) and the title song from Fame.