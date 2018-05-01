Watch James Corden's Disturbing Encounters in 'Kanye Westworld'

James Corden entered an alternate Westworld universe, which collided with Kanye West's tweets, during Monday's The Late, Late Show.

Related Sheffield on 'Westworld': Robots, Revenge, One Serious Software Upgrade HBO's puzzle-box sci-fi show returns, bloodier and better than ever thanks to a #MeToo reboot and Evan Rachel Wood unleashed

The skit played off HBO's popular show that recently launched its second season and West's recent deluge of tweets, which have recently included statements about universal love as well as passionate defenses of President Trump. West also unveiled two new songs, "Lift Yourself" and "Ye Vs. the People."

In the skit, Corden enters a bar where everyone delivers mysterious, ambiguous and seemingly unrelated messages. "Never a master, always a student," the bartender says while delivering Corden a shot of whiskey. "Love is the most powerful force in the universe," a woman tells him.

"I no longer have a manager, I can't be managed," a man says when Corden sits down at his table. "I'd like to meet Tim Cook. I got some ideas," a guy at the bar says.

"You don't have to agree with Trump," says another woman. "But the mob can't make me hate him." Corden is also told "I want to see a tour with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B" before everyone in the bar creepily chants, "I'm nice at ping pong."

Looking confused, Corden heads to the door where Westworld actor Jimmi Simpson greets him. "I bet you're feeling pretty scared, huh James Corden," Simpson says. "Confused, disoriented, disturbed. Nothing's going right, everything's malfunctioning."

"Yes," Corden says.

"Well I guess you must've met the locals," Simpson reveals. "Welcome to 'Kanye Westworld.'"