Hulu Revives 'Animaniacs' With Producer Steven Spielberg

Hulu ordered a two-season revival of the beloved cartoon Animaniacs, with Steven Spielberg attached to return as executive producer.

Animaniacs marks Hulu Originals' first family show, and new episodes of the cartoon will premiere in 2020. Starting immediately, however, Hulu will host the original 99 episodes of Animaniacs, as well as all of Pinky and the Brain, the spinoff Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain and Tiny Toon Adventures.

Animaniacs premiered in 1993, the project of creator Tom Ruegger, Spielberg's production company, Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. The show centered around the zany adventures of three siblings, Yakko, Wakko and Dot, who lived inside a water tower on the Warner Brothers lot. Animaniacs also boasted a large cast of ridiculous characters – the conniving lab mice Pinky and the Brain, the cantankerous squirrel Aunt Slappy and a trio of pigeons known as the Goodfeathers – who starred in their own adventures.

"I am so pleased and proud that Animaniacs will have a home at Hulu," Spielberg said. "Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot. I am also excited that the full library of Animaniacs and Tiny Toon Adventures episodes are included in the deal."

While Animaniacs was geared toward children, and often included educational songs, it was packed with cultural spoofs and double entendre geared towards keeping parents entertained as well. The series ran for five seasons, and won eight Daytime Emmy Awards, as well as a Peabody Award.