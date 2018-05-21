Howard Stern Talks Trump's Creepy Ivanka Comments With David Letterman

Howard Stern reflected on his now-infamous radio interviews with President Trump. He said the future president's unfiltered responses made him the ideal guest in a preview of an upcoming episode of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Related Howard Stern's 10 Most Outrageous Public Appearances The radio host will induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend. Judging by history, the King of All Media will steal the show

"To me, a guest who comes on and says anything that is in his mind is a great guest," Stern said. "And he would get on, and no matter what I asked him, he would answer. In a very sincere and thought-out way, I'd say, 'Donald – and I always called him Mr. Trump; he liked that – 'who are the great beauties? If I ask you some names, can you tell who the great beauties are?'

"He goes, first of all – straight face – the great beauties, Howard, are not actresses," he continues. "It's models ... Any one works in the entertainment industry, really, I've only seen sixes and sevens. I'd say, 'Donald, I think Angelina Jolie is a great beauty.' 'Seven!' 'Really, why?' He goes, 'You know who's a great beauty? My daughter Ivanka. Now she's a 10.' So we'd have these discussions. Of course, with the Internet now, all these tapes are out there, and they're still using them on a constant basis."

In Stern's episode, which premieres May 31st on Netflix, the former America's Got Talent judge will also discuss his childhood and the intersection of his career and personal life. Letterman's previous guests include Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z and Tina Fey.