'House of Cards' Final Season Adds Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear

Two months after halting the production of House of Cards amid sexual misconduct accusations against star Kevin Spacey, the series resumed work on its sixth and final season. Netflix previously announced Spacey's character, Frank Underwood, will be written out of the show and producers announced that Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will join the cast.

For season six, actress Robin Wright will reprise the character of Claire Underwood (Spacey's character's wife, who was already in a position to take on a lead role this season), and series regulars Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper), Jayne Atkinson (Catherine Durant), Patricia Clarkson (Jane Davis), Constance Zimmer (Janine Skorsky), Derek Cecil (Seth Grayson), Campbell Scott (Mark Usher) and Boris McGiver (Tom Hammerschmidt) will also return.

A list of producers on the show for the final season did not contain Spacey's name.

Last November, Netflix announced it was severing all ties with the embattled actor when he was accused of making sexual advances on then-underage actor Anthony Rapp in 1986. More men, including Richard Dreyfuss' son, also came forward with allegations later.

Two episodes of the series were filmed before the decision was made to fire Spacey. After meeting with producers, who had determined a path forward without the actor, Netflix announced it would resume production. "We are excited to bring closure to fans," Netflix's Ted Sarandos said of the eight-episode season in a statement.

Meanwhile, director Ridley Scott removed Spacey from his film, All the Money in the World, and replaced him with Christopher Plummer. Plummer has since been nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for the role.