Hoda Kotb on New 'Today' Position: 'I'm Not Making Matt Lauer Money'

After NBC announced Hoda Kotb would permanently replace Matt Lauer as co-anchor for Today, the veteran journalist said she will not earn the same salary as Lauer, according to People.

"I really have done jobs I liked for the job I liked because I never wanted to be happy every other Friday on pay day," said Kotb. "Like, I didn't want that to be the happy day. I wanted to feel good throughout. So no, I'm not making Matt Lauer money. Not even close."



Kotb's remarks fueled questions into an alleged pay gap at NBC. Page Six reported that Kotb will make $7 million, which is the same figure her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie. Lauer, who has worked on the program for 25 years prior to his firing in November, made $25 million per year. Megyn Kelly, who hosts her own NBC morning show, reportedly makes $20 million.

A rep for Today told the publication that the organization doesn't comment on talent contracts.

Lauer was abruptly fired from NBC in November for alleged "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." Kotb has been filling in for him on the morning program in the interim.