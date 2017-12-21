'High Maintenance': Watch Hazy New Season Two Trailer

"The Guy is back," the new trailer for HBO's High Maintenance declares. The weed-centric, web-comedy-turned-TV show returns for its second season in January and features 10 episodes.

Centered on an unnamed weed-delivering stranger (portrayed by Ben Sinclair, who executive produces and created the series with spouse Katja Blichfeld) who is known only as The Guy, the show's stories unfold through the delivery man's observations of his New York customers who come from all walks of life.

In the new clip, it appears business remains busy for the bike-riding dealer, with plenty of haze-filled scenes of people smoking. Paranoia also seems to play a part in some of the characters' lives amidst a lot of laughter featured in the trailer's scenes. "I'm terrified to even go outside," one confesses. Another says, "What is going on? Why is this happening to me?"

Named one of Rolling Stone's Best TV shows of 2016, High Maintenance premieres its second season on January 19th.