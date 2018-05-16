HBO Announces 'The Case Against Adnan Syed' Docuseries

HBO will explore the murder case against Adnan Syed, whose conviction in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee was the focus of the hit podcast Serial, in an upcoming four-hour documentary series.

In production since 2015, The Case Against Adnan Syed "closely re-examines the events leading up to Hae Min Lee’s disappearance, from high school romance, forbidden love and cultural conflict, to the aftermath of her disappearance, the original police investigation and the present day, when Syed awaits a new trial," the network said Wednesday.

The Case Against Adnan Syed also touts exclusive access to Syed, his defense team and family, as well as interviews with Baltimore law enforcement officials, Hae Min Lee's friends and teachers and more. The docuseries also promises to present "new discoveries" and "groundbreaking revelations" from the case that could upend the prosecution's conviction of Syed.

Amy Berg directed the docuseries, which features original music from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. No premiere date has been announced.

Syed awaits a retrial for the 1999 murder of Lee after the Maryland Court of Special Appeals affirmed a lower court's ruling to overturn Syed's conviction. In the court ruling, it was determined Syed's original trial attorney had demonstrated "deficient performance" and "prejudiced Syed's defense" by failing to pursue witness Asia McClain, who presented a possible alibi for Syed on Serial.