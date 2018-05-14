Guillermo del Toro Preps Netflix Horror Anthology Series

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is prepping a new Netflix horror anthology series, 10 After Midnight, which will find the horror-fantasy director writing and directing select episodes and hand-selecting "a team of the genre's best writers and exciting new filmmakers" to craft additional installments.

According to a statement about the show, del Toro will write and direct select episodes and hand-select "a team of the genre's best writers and exciting new filmmakers" to craft additional installments. J. Miles Dale, producer of Del Toro's Best Picture Oscar-winning 2017 movie, The Shape of Water, will executive produce Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. The network has yet to announce any casting or release date information.

The acclaimed director previously collaborated with Netflix on the animated series Trollhunters, which returns with its third and final season on May 25th. That Emmy-nominated show is the first installment of the DreamWorks' Tales of Arcadia trilogy, which will continue later this year with 3 Below, followed by Wizards in 2019.

The Shape of Water, Del Toro's 10th directorial title, received 13 total nominations at this year's Academy Awards, also including wins for Best Director, Best Production Design and Best Original Score.

While his latest film ventured into dark romantic fantasy, Del Toro works frequently in the horror genre, including 2001's The Devil's Backbone and 2006's Pan's Labyrinth.