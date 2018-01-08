Tommy Wiseau was mere inches from the microphone and delivering what was undoubtedly a long-awaited acceptance speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night, but viewers didn't get to find out what he had to say because James Franco, who portrayed him in The Disaster Artist, swooped in to interrupt him.

Those watching the awards ceremony quickly took to social media to lambast Franco for preventing Wiseau from saying his piece; even Seth Rogen told The Los Angeles Times, "I want to know what Tommy was going to say! He looked like he was going for it!"

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times following the awards ceremony, Wiseau, notorious for his much-panned cult classic The Room, explained what he had hoped to express to the audience before he was cut off.

"If a lot of people loved each other, the world would be a better place to live," the actor and filmmaker said of what message he had wanted to convey. "See The Room, have fun, and enjoy life. The American Dream is alive, and it's real."

The actor added that he had nothing but the best feelings toward Franco, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy in the acclaimed film about the making of The Room.

"He did such a great job, talking as a director and an actor," Wiseau said. "I think he make a big effort, which sometimes from the outside is extremely difficult to understand that. He did good with accent. His brother Dave did good as well. They really studied character. But he doesn't know how to throw football, that’s for sure!"

Franco took the lead in his acceptance speech for The Disaster Artist, though he brought his younger brother Dave and Wiseau onstage with him.

"Nineteen years ago, this guy was stuck in traffic from the Golden Globes, he said to his best friend Greg, 'Golden Globes? So what, I'm not invited. I know they don't want me, guy with accent, long hair, so I show them. I don't wait for Hollywood, I make my own movie,'" Franco said as Wiseau smiled and nodded to the side.