Seth Meyers saluted the "ladies and remaining gentlemen" of Hollywood in his sharply crafted opening monologue for the 2018 Golden Globes. The Late Night host cracked jokes about the Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey scandals, the Hollywood Foreign Press and President Trump in his hilarious teaser.

"Marijuana is finally allowed, and sexual harassment finally isn't," the comedian joked. "This was the year of Big Little Lies and Get Out – and also the television series Big Little Lies and the movie Get Out."

From there, Meyers quickly honed in on the theme of his set: "For the male nominees in the room tonight, this will be the first time in months it won't be terrified to hear your name read aloud … 'Did you hear about Willem Defoe? 'He was nominated.' 'Don't do that!'" Though he mostly avoided referencing Weinstein by name, he did single out the former Miramax executive with one of his strongest jokes, predicting he will "be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person to be booed during the 'In Memoriam.'"

Meyers took a moment to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press, which he labeled "a string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president." He added, "The only thing that could make him angrier would be the Hillary Mexican Salad Association." The host also referenced Trump's stand-off with Kim Jong-un by referencing "the most powerful Seth in the room": Seth Rogen. "Remember when he was the guy making trouble with North Korea?" he asked, referencing the controversy surrounding 2014's The Interview. "Simple times."

The SNL alum closed out his monologue with a spree of punchlines referencing Golden Globe-nominated films and individuals – from The Deuce ("a show about Times Square in the early Seventies when New York was so seedy, there were two James Francos"), The Post and The Shape of Water. He also put out a not-so-subtle plea for Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks to run for president and vice-president, respectively.