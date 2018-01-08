Golden Globes 2018: The Complete Winners List

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Lady Bird
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Best TV Series, Drama
The Handmaid's Tale
The Crown
Stranger Things
Game of Thrones
This Is Us
Best Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Black-Ish
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Best Performance by an Actor in TV Series, Comedy
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will and Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, G.L.O.W.
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in TV
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by Supporting Actress in TV
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best TV Miniseries or Movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Director, Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Molly's Game
Best Foreign Film
In the Fade
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
Loveless
The Square
Animated Feature Film
Coco
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Original Song in Motion Picture
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
"Home," Ferdinand
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"Remember Me," Coco
"The Star," The Star
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
John Williams, The Post