Golden Globes 2018: The Complete Winners List

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Lady Bird

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya



Best TV Series, Drama

The Handmaid's Tale

The Crown

Stranger Things

Game of Thrones

This Is Us



Best Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Black-Ish

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World



Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why



Best Performance by an Actor in TV Series, Comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, G.L.O.W.

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF



Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in TV

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies



Best Performance by Supporting Actress in TV

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies



Best TV Miniseries or Movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Director, Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Molly's Game



Best Foreign Film

In the Fade

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

Loveless

The Square

Animated Feature Film

Coco

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Original Song in Motion Picture

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"Remember Me," Coco

"The Star," The Star



Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

John Williams, The Post