Though activism was an obvious element at the Golden Globes Sunday night, with women donning black to show solidarity for the #TimesUp movement, not everyone was a fan of the visual display of resistance.

Rose McGowan, who openly criticized the call for a red carpet black-out in the weeks leading up to the awards show, took to Twitter Sunday to reiterate her stance after Italian actress Asia Argento voiced her support for McGowan.

"No one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence," Argento tweeted at the former Charmed actress. "Anyone who tries to diminish your work is a troll and an enemy of the movement. You gave me the courage to speak out. I am on your side until I die."

In response, McGowan doubled down on her disdain for the all-black Golden Globes fashion statement.

"And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so," she wrote. "I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, @AsiaArgento #RoseArmy."

Argento – one of Harvey Weinstein's many accusers, featured prominently in a New Yorker story about his sexual misconduct – later tweeted about her own issue with the Golden Globes.

"I can only speak for myself but not only I wasn't invited to the #GoldenGlobes: nobody asked my opinion about #TIMESUP or to sign the letter," she wrote. "I support @TIMESUPNOW even though I was excluded from it. Guess I am not POWERFUL or HOLLYWOOD enough. Proud to work behind the scenes✊."

Rosanna Arquette, who also accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct last fall, chimed in when a Twitter discussion turned to whether or not any of the Weinstein survivors were invited to the awards ceremony.

"No we weren't invited," she tweeted at Argento and Corey Feldman, who similarly expressed outrage at being "ignored" at the Golden Globes. "Annabella [Sciorra], Daryl [Hannah], Mira [Sorvino] none of us were," she added, listing other famous, alleged Weinstein victims.

During the awards ceremony Sunday night, many actresses chose to bring an activist as their date to further cement the industry's dedication to social change, including Meryl Streep, who walked the red carpet with Ai-Jen Poo, Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

In December, Streep was the target of McGowan's wrath when the actress called out her for her "hypocrisy."

"Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest," McGowan wrote at the time. "YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You'll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."

In response, Streep issued a long statement denying any knowledge of Weinstein's inappropriate behaviors.

"It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein's crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others," Streep wrote. "I wasn't deliberately silent. I didn't know. I don't tacitly approve of rape. I didn't know. I don't like young women being assaulted. I didn't know this was happening."

