Golden Globes 2018: How to Watch, What to Expect

The Golden Globe Awards will likely kick off the awards season with some controversy given the call for change within Hollywood's power structures.

Comedian Seth Meyers will host the event. He recently told People that his monologue won't shy away from hot topics. "As far as talking about anything in the news right now, it seems like this year more than ever Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about," Meyers said.

Here's what you need to know about not only how and when to watch, but what to watch for, on Sunday night.

The Golden Globes begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

You can tune in without a television. The show will air on NBC, but also be available on NBC's website with the proper cable credentials. Other streaming options include Hulu with the Live TV plan, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

Facebook is streaming the red carpet pre-show.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that the two-hour event would be available exclusively on the Golden Globes Facebook page between 6 and 8 p.m. ET.

The red carpet fashion blackout will turn the conversation.

Last month, Rose McGowan called on Meryl Streep and other Hollywood actresses who are planning to wear black to the awards ceremony in protest of gender and racial inequality.

All the Money in the World will be a point of controversy.

Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams and Ridley Scott are all up for awards despite missing the deadline to be considered by critics. Scott had to drum up a new lead in his drama about J. Paul Getty after Kevin Spacey was removed from the film, so all eyes will likely be on the Best Supporting Actor category, where Plummer is up against Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), Willem Defoe (The Florida Project), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

Oprah will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The media mogul is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi fantasy film, A Wrinkle in Time, and will be honored for her "incredible impact on the world of entertainment," according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Past winners have included Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and Sidney Poitier.