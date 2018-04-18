Watch 'GLOW' Cast Lip Sync 'Maniac' to Reveal Season Two Premiere Date

The cast of GLOW, Netflix's comedy series about an Eighties all-female wrestling company, lip sync to the Flashdance classic "Maniac" to reveal the premiere date of the show's second season.

GLOW's Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and the rest of the Glorious Ladies of Wrestling get pumped for their matches in the locker room by dancing along to the Michael Sembello track before Marc Maron, who plays GLOW's manager Sam, interrupts the fun. The promo then reveals that the GLOW girls will be back in the ring on June 29th.

In addition to the "Maniac" video, Netflix also provided a synopsis for the upcoming second season: "Season 2 follows the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. As Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship. Sam (Marc Maron) is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and 20 episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher and the hair is even bigger."

GLOW's "Maybe It's All the Disco" episode was named one of Rolling Stone's 10 Best TV Episodes of 2017.