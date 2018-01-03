'Game of Thrones': U.K. Post Office Preps Character Stamp Set

The United Kingdom will celebrate Game of Thrones' actors with a new stamp series featuring 10 characters from the acclaimed HBO series.

Related John Lennon's Childhood Stamps Set to Show in New York Beatle's boyhood interest in philately began when an older cousin gifted him a partially filled in album

Available at U.K. Post Office branches on January 23rd, the set will include Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), Ned Stark (Sean Bean), Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

Royal Mail/HBO

The stamps, which fans can pre-order at the Royal Mail website, are also packaged in an array of limited-edition bundles and presentations. The "complete Game of Thrones Stamp Sheet Set" includes the Night King and White Walkers, giants, direwolves, dragons and the Iron Throne. The 24-page "Prestige Stamp Book" includes behind-the-scenes looks at the show's opening sequence, set and costume designs, battle scenes and the creation of dragons.

HBO confirmed in July 2016 that Game of Thrones' upcoming eighth season – which will likely air in 2019 – will be the series' final installment. Last year, the network announced plans to develop five prequel series.