Watch Exquisite Trailer for Ryan Murphy's FX Ballroom Series 'Pose'

The vastly different worlds of 1980s New York City coalesce around the city's dazzling underground ballrooms in the trailer for Ryan Murphy's new FX series, Pose. The dance musical's eight-episode first season premieres June 3rd at 9 p.m. ET.

Related Ryan Murphy Helps Make History With Transgender Cast of 'Pose' New series will follow three subcultures of Eighties New York and begin production next month

The clip teases the show's impressive ensemble cast and scope, which covers "the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world." In the trailer's opening scene, members of a House – groups comprised primarily of black and Latinx LGBT youth that walk in balls – pull off a massive garment heist and debut their exquisite duds at an uproarious ball. Elsewhere, a down-on-his-luck dancer finds a family, and a place to practice his craft, in one such house, while a rising corporate star seeks love not with his wife, but a trans sex worker.

Pose notably boasts the largest cast of transgender actors for a scripted TV series, including Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. The show will also star Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek and Tony-winner Billy Porter.



Ryan Murphy directed the first two episodes of Pose and co-created the show with Brad Falchuck and Steven Canals.