FX Confirms 'Sons of Anarchy' Spin-Off 'Mayans MC'

Four years after Sons of Anarchy rode off into the sunset on FX, the cable network confirmed it will air a spin-off of the motorcycle drama titled Mayans MC.

Sons of Anarchy mastermind Kurt Sutter returns to co-create and executive produce the spin-off, with Edward James Olmos and JD Pardo leading an almost all-Latino cast.

"Mayans MC is set in a post-Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes (Pardo), fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border," FX said in a statement. "Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp."

In the original series, the heroin peddling, Harley Davidson-riding Mayans were one of the SAMCRO's rival gangs. The pilot for Mayans MC was initially directed by Sutter, but that first episode underwent extensive changes to both its story and characters, with Noberto Barba ultimately helming the new pilot, Variety reports.



FX Networks CEO John Landgraf confirmed the spin-off at the network's Television Critics Association winter press tour junket, over 13 months after the potential series was first announced. Sons of Anarchy, FX's highest-rated drama, concluded in 2014 after a seven-season run. Mayans MC will come to FX either this summer or early in the fall, marking the 10-year anniversary of the start of Sons of Anarchy's run.

"Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller, and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” FX Networks programming chief Nick Grad said in a statement. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see."