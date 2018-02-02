Fifth Harmony Members Become Their Idols on Intense 'Lip Sync Battle'

The four women of Fifth Harmony went head to head on an energetic episode of Lip Sync Battle Thursday, with each member showing their loyalty when it comes to their musical idols.

Dinah Jane got points for creativity by donning a full body suit complete with "muscles" and tattoos to impersonate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, lip syncing to his song "You're Welcome" off the soundtrack for Disney's Moana.

Her entry in the four-way competition included some impressive stage production, complete with a stage full of backup dancers, including traditional Polynesian drummers and flames that shot up throughout her performance.

Normani Kordei channeled Beyonce in a shimmery red crop top and pants with high slits, reminiscent of the Grammy-winning icon circa 2001. Kordei explained that it has been a childhood dream of hers to become Beyonce, adding that she used to always twerk at her grandmother's house. "My grandma twerks with me, it's fine," she said.

Lauren Jaruequi's Amy Winehouse impressed show host Chrissy Teigen, who complimented the singer on embodying the late British soul singer so expertly, from beehive hairdo to dramatic eyeliner to Winehouse's distinctive swagger across the stage.

But it was Ally Brooke's transformation into both Selena Quintanilla and Jennifer Lopez that ultimately won the top prize of the night. The singer kicked off her lip sync performance with "Como La Flor" in Spanish, but quickly turned up the heat with a lively, dance-heavy rendition of J.Lo's "On the Floor."

"My favorite part about being here was being able to honor my favorite singer, Selena Quintanilla. She's my angel, she's part of my heart and to be able to honor her was unbelievable," Brooke said after the show. "And also, Jennifer Lopez, who is one of my biggest inspirations of all time growing up, just being able to dress up and sing and transform from song to song, it was all phenomenal."

