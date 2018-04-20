Evan Rachel Wood Forgot David Bowie Lyrics During Tribute Show

Evan Rachel Wood recalled the horror of forgetting David Bowie lyrics – during a Bowie tribute concert – on Thursday's Tonight Show.

Her "freak out" flub occurred during a guest spot on the Celebrating David Bowie tour, which featured several crucial members of the late art-rock singer's many bands, including keyboardist Mike Garson, guitarist Earl Slick and guitarist Gerry Leonard. Wood appeared during the February 28th spot at L.A.'s the Wiltern, and the life-changing moment did not go as planned.

"I sang 'Moonage Daydream' and 'Five Years' but forgot about half the song to 'Rock 'n' Roll Suicide,'" she confessed. "All my dreams were coming true. My life flashed before my eyes. It's like if you love the Beatles and somebody went, 'Hey, would you mind coming in and filling in for John Lennon? ... And you went up onstage and you're like, 'All you need is – ' That's basically what happened. I know these songs like the back of my hand, but it just was all gone."

The Westworld star – whose acclaimed HBO show returns with its second season on April 22nd – was only able to "compose herself" and power through the performance by gauging the lyrics from the crowd. But she ended gig on a high: Afterward, she marveled over the opportunity on Instagram, writing, "I freaked out in a #MoonageDaydream with the real David Bowie band," adding the hashtags "nowords" and "holyshityouguys."

Wood referenced her Bowie devotion – along with her other eclectic influences – during a 2016 Rolling Stone interview about her electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase. "My vocal style, I think, is the powerhouse belter – Alanis Morissette and Janis Joplin and those types of ladies," she said. "I've always had a very loud voice. And I grew up listening to David Bowie and the Eurythmics and Garbage. Sia is also a huge hero of mine."

