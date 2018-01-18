On Thursday's CBS This Morning, Dylan Farrow spoke to Gayle King about how her adoptive father, Woody Allen, allegedly sexually assaulted her when she was seven years old, on August 4th, 1992.

"I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother's country house in Connecticut by my father," Farrow said. "He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up. And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted. … As a seven-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts. Which I did say ... As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger."

Farrow said her mother, actress Mia Farrow, was furious upon hearing about the alleged incident, and immediately took Dylan to the pediatrician. When the doctor asked Dylan where she had been touched, she pointed to her shoulder. Mia asked her daughter why she had told the doctor a different story.

"She said, 'Why didn't you tell the doctor what you told me?' And I told her that I was embarrassed," Dylan said. "And then we went back in." This time, Dylan told the doctor that Allen had touched her genitals.

Farrow has long accused Allen of sexual abuse, though conflicting narratives have made the incident difficult to verify. An investigation into the allegations at the time concluded that the abuse did not take place. Allen was never charged with committing a crime.

King showed Farrow a video clip of a 60 Minutes interview in which Allen vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling it "illogical" that he would "pick this moment in [his] life to become a child molester."

"I could if I wanted to be a child molester, I had many opportunities in the past," Allen said in the clip. "I could have quietly made a custody settlement with Mia in some way and done it in the future. You know, it's insane."

Farrow began to cry upon hearing Allen's words.

"He's lying and he's been lying for so long," she said to King. "And it is difficult for me to see him and to hear his voice … Here's the thing. I mean, outside of a court of law, we do know what happened in the attic on that day. I just told you."

With regards to actors in Hollywood who have yet to denounce Allen but continue to champion the #MeToo and #TimesUp Movements, Farrow said she is hopeful that more people will recognize what part they play in the conversation surrounding sexual misconduct.

"I'm not angry with them," she said. "I hope that, you know, especially since so many of them have been vocal advocates of this Me Too and Time's Up movement that they can acknowledge their complicity and maybe hold themselves accountable to how they have perpetuated this culture of – of silence in their industry."