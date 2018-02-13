Abbi Jacobson is the latest celebrity tapped to act out the wildly unpredictable narration of Comedy Central's Drunk History.

Related 'A Piece of Work': Inside Abbi Jacobson's New Art Podcast How the 'Broad City' star ended up making a series about modern art – and why it's the perfect fit

In Tuesday's episode, the Broad City star and co-creator dons a pair of rabbit ears and a tail to portray a young Gloria Steinem, who famously went undercover as a cocktail waitress at a Playboy Club in Manhattan for "Bunny's Tale," a 1963 Show magazine article.

The story is narrated by ESPN host and comedian Katie Nolan, who calls the Playboy Club's policies "just gross." As per Drunk History's typical protocol, Nolan attempts to explain the historic tale while inebriated, with Jacobson and other actors matching their actions to the narration.

Jane Krakowski of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt also stars in the episode, as "bunny mother" Sheralee.

"There's all these things they can take your money away for," Krakowski mouths to Nolan's voiceover. "If your ears are on crooked, that's a demerit. If your bunny tail's dirty, that's a demerit. If you're not smiling enough, that's a bunch of demerits."

Jacobson-as-Steinem later concludes that the clubs were "basically a prostitution ring."

Past Drunk History episodes from this season have featured such drunk celebrities as Tiffany Haddish, who helmed an episode about "Heroines" featuring Busy Philipps, and Questlove, who narrated an episode about "Game Changers" and the history of Motown, featuring Raven Symone and Jaleel White.