Donald Glover, Beck Bennett Clash Over Dominoes in Goofy 'SNL' Promo

Donald Glover hates dominoes but loves weird jumping techniques. That's the bizarre premise of Saturday Night Live's hilarious promo clip for the actor-rapper's upcoming episode as dual host/musical guest.

The video opens with Beck Bennett excitedly showing off a grandiose domino arrangement to fellow cast member Chris Redd. "I'm really excited that Donald Glover is hosting," Bennett says, "so I stayed up all night building these dominoes for him." But the surprise topples over after Redd demonstrates a "new cool jump" and shakes the ground.

Glover strolls in, irritated that Bennett even attempted such a lame gift. "Hey Beck, what's that cool thing you wanted to show me?" he asks. "Are those dominoes? I hate dominoes. You should've told me they were dominoes." But he is impressed with a different surprise: Redd's odd leaping style.

Glover, who co-stars in the upcoming Star Wars spinoff Solo, will perform under his musical moniker Childish Gambino during Saturday's SNL.

