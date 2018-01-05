David Letterman Details 'My Next Guest' Netflix Talk Show

David Letterman has detailed his upcoming Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the former late-night host's first TV project since exiting The Late Show in 2015.

Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Howard Stern, George Clooney, Tina Fey and Malala Yousafzai will each serve as guest on Letterman's show, which the streaming service will release one hour-long installment per month.

Obama will be My Next Guest Needs No Introduction's first visitor when the series debuts January 12th on Netflix. The interview marks the former president's first talk show appearance since he left office in January 2016.

"Each 60-minute episode of My Next Guest is centered around one extraordinary figure whom Dave finds fascinating," Netflix said of the series in a statement.

"In interviews that take place both inside and outside a studio setting, the conversations are intimate, in-depth and far-reaching, with the levity and humor Dave's fans know and love. Field segments will bring Dave to locations far and wide, expressing his curiosity and desire to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the iconic guest featured in the episode."

For the series, Letterman and his Worldwide Pants production company teamed with "the Radical Brothers" and their RadicalMedia company.

"I got tired of people saying ‘What do you want to do?,'" Letterman said of the Netflix series in August. "I did what I wanted to do for 30-plus years. Netflix and the Radical brothers put this show idea together. The thing I like about it is that it fits exactly what I want to do and it’s with people I’m fond of working with. It’s not 10 hours a day, five days a week."

Watch below: David Letterman's late-night legacy was celebrated in October at the Kennedy Center with the all-star Mark Twain Prize ceremony.